Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Undergoes minor knee surgery
Reddick will be sidelined for a few weeks after undergoing a knee scope to trim his meniscus, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Reddick now figures to miss a good chunk of the preseason while recovering from the procedure, costing him invaluable reps in Arizona's new-look defense. Dennis Gardeck could see increased chances at inside linebacker in his absence.
