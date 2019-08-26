Cardinals' Haason Reddick: Week 1 status unclear
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said "it's going to be close" whether Reddick (knee) will be ready for the season opener, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Reddick is trying to work his way back from minor knee surgery he underwent in late July. The 2017 first-round pick logged 80 total tackles, four sacks and five pass breakups over 785 defensive snaps last season. If Reddick isn't ready for the season opener, Joe Walker or Dennis Gardeck could be candidates to start instead.
