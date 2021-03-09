The Cardinals won't use the franchise tag on Reddick for the 2021 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reddick -- a 2017 first-round pick -- was in danger of being labeled a bust after generating just 7.5 sacks over his first three NFL seasons. The Temple product changed the narrative in 2020, breaking out to the tune of 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks, four pass breakups and six forced fumbles. However, the free-agent acquisition of J.J. Watt likely squeezed all the money out of the Cardinals' pass-rushing department, so Reddick will hit to open market in search of his second NFL contract.