Play

Reddick suffered a groin injury and won't return to Sunday's game against the Browns, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Reddick made two solo tackles before exiting the contest. If this injury keeps Reddick out of Week 16's game against the Seahawks, either Cassius Marsh or Kylie Fitts is expected to start at outside linebacker.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories