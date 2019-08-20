Cardinals' Hakeem Butler: May land on IR with hand injury
Butler has an avulsion fracture in his hand, making him a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Butler reportedly missed practice the past two days, after finishing with no catches on one target (22 snaps) in Thursday's preseason loss to Oakland. The rookie fourth-round pick didn't seem to be making a push for a significant role in the Arizona offense, but his draft status presumably would've ensured him of a spot on the 53-man roster. While it isn't clear if Butler will be placed on injured reserve, coach Kliff Kingsbury did say the 23-year-old will be held out for the rest of the preseason, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. Given his slow progress this summer, an IR stash might be the best outcome for all parties.
