The Cardinals placed Butler (hand) on injured reserve Sunday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Butler was in a precarious spot before being diagnosed with an avulsion fracture early last week. Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk are locked into the top two spots at wide receiver for the Cardinals; fellow rookies Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson looked far more comfortable in the offense; and holdover Trent Sherfield picked up where he left off from the second half of last season. The final nails in Butler's coffin were the injury, which was followed by the signing of veteran wideout Michael Crabtree. Because Butler landed on IR before Week 1, he'll remain there for the entirety of his rookie campaign.