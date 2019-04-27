The Cardinals selected Butler in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 103rd overall.

Butler (6-foot-5, 227 pounds) is a towering target out of Iowa State who poses a unique downfield threat thanks to his combination of height, speed (4.48-second 40) and catch radius (35 and 1/4-inch arms). He might create more highlight plays on a per-snap basis than any other receiver in the draft, but concerns over his consistency probably pushed him this far. Butler struggled with drops at times at Iowa State, and he might need some time to adjust to NFL press coverage, so he might not be ready for a big play count right away in an offense that already features Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald, second-round pick Andy Isabella, and the perhaps overlooked Trent Sherfield. But even in the meantime Butler stands out as Arizona's best jumpball target, and that novelty could help him get his foot in the door. Butler definitely has the tools, the question is just whether he can add the polish. There is some legitimate cause for anxiety on that front, as his dominant 2018 season (60 catches for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns) occurred at age 22.5, and the year prior he lost out to undrafted Allen Lazard as the team's lead receiver. He's a high-ceiling, low-floor dynasty target.