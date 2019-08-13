Cardinals' Hakeem Butler: Working on his game
Butler worked on his route footwork on the side with offensive assistant Jerry Sullivan at Sunday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Butler has had an up-and-down training camp, hauling in impressive catches while at the same time having difficulty with drops on deep balls. In the Cardinals' first preseason game last Thursday versus the Chargers, he played the second-most snaps among the team's wide receivers (32 of 68 on offense), but his sole target went for just six yards. Granted, he worked with reserve units for most of his time on the field, which hindered his output but also displayed his current standing in the receiving corps. As a 2019 fourth-rounder with plenty of potential, Butler shouldn't have a problem making the 53-man roster. That said, he may be buried on the depth chart to start the campaign behind holdovers (Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and Trent Sherfield) and fellow rookies (Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson).
