Cardinals' Harlan Miller: Elevated from practice squad
Miller was promoted from the Cardinals' practice squad to their active roster Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
With rookie safety Rudy Ford headed to injured reserve Thursday, Miller will be brought up to add some depth to the secondary while likely filling in for Ford on special teams as well.
