Cardinals' Harlan Miller: Re-signs with Arizona
Miller re-signed with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Arizona opted to waive Miller back in May but decided to bring him in again in search of added secondary depth. Should Miller make the team, he'll likely serve as a special teams asset.
