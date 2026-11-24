Wallace finished Sunday's loss to Kansas City with four catches for 57 yards on seven targets.

Wallace began the season on the Cardinals' practice squad and didn't play in his first NFL game until Week 9 versus Seattle. After logging a total of seven offensive snaps and one catch across his first two contests, the rookie emerged with a 4-57-0 line on seven targets against the Chiefs, with the targets, receptions and yards all pacing Arizona wideouts. Wallace also ranked second among the wideout corps with 36 offensive snaps, so it appears there was a conscious effort to involve him in the team's passing game. The Cardinals' wide-receiver room has lacked a reliable option since Michael Wilson went down with a season-ending neck injury, so the door is wide open for Wallace to claim a prominent role with continued production moving forward.