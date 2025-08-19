Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Conner (knee) will "miss some time," Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Conner had to leave Saturday's preseason contest against Denver after hurting his left knee. Gannon's comments Monday leave open the possibility that Conner may not be ready by Week 1 of the regular season, though that's not a certainty at this point. Regardless, it sounds like Conner will probably need to sit out Arizona's final preseason game Saturday versus the Raiders.