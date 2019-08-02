Cardinals' Hayes Pullard: Heading to Arizona
Pullard signed a contract with the Cardinals on Friday.
Pullard spent the last two seasons with the Chargers. The former seventh-round pick saw his role decrease in 2018 after logging 74 total tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery over 13 games in the 2017 campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Picking at No. 1 overall leaves decisions, too. Here's one expert's approach to building his...
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
The No. 2 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but you've got...