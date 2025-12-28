Cardinals' Hjalte Froholdt: Active for Sunday
Froholdt (elbow) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Froholdt left last Sunday's loss to the Falcons early with an elbow injury before returning to the contest in the second half. The center sustained an elbow injury that had to be wrapped, but will be able to play through any remaining injury for Sunday's contest. If Froholdt needs to depart early for any reason, Jon Gaines is listed as the reserve center for the Cardinals.
