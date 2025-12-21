default-cbs-image
Froholdt (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Froholdt is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Jon Gaines has shifted over to center and Hayden Conner is in the game at left guard following Froholdt's exit, per Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com.

