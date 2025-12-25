Cardinals' Hjalte Froholdt: Limited to open Week 17 prep
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Froholdt (elbow) was a Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com in Wednesday's practice, Josh reports.
Froholdt sustained a left elbow injury during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to the Falcons. He was cleared to return to that game, and while his practice reps were limited to open Week 17 prep, he would avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals if he were to log a full practice by Friday.
