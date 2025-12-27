Cardinals' Hjalte Froholdt: Questionable for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Froholdt (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Froholdt was listed as a limited practice participant in all three sessions during Week 17 prep, which earned him the questionable tag for Sunday's road game. Jon Gaines would be in line to start at center if Froholdt ends up being inactive.
