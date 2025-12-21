Cardinals' Hjalte Froholdt: Returns vs. Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Froholdt (elbow) has returned to Arizona's matchup against the Falcons on Sunday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.
Froholdt is back in action after having exited the game in the first half due to an elbow injury. However, he's seemingly playing through the injury as his left elbow is heavily wrapped.
More News
-
Cardinals' Hjalte Froholdt: Leaves game with elbow injury•
-
Cardinals' Hjalte Froholdt: Able to suit up Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Hjalte Froholdt: Falls ill, iffy for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Hjalte Froholdt: Inks extension with Arizona•
-
Cardinals' Hjalte Froholdt: Resumes practicing•
-
Cardinals' Hjalte Froholdt: Dealing with leg injury•