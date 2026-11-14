Arizona activated Long (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, and he remains questionable for Sunday's battle against the Rams.

Long had been on IR since Oct. 6 after suffering a knee injury during Week 4 against the Giants. He was limited in all three of the Cardinals' practice sessions this week but could suit up Sunday. If Long plays, he'll work as a depth tight end behind Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins, though Long could still have some pass-catching opportunities given how depleted the team's wideout corps is.