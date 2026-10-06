The Cardinals placed Long (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Long left Sunday's game against the Giants due to a knee injury, which is severe enough for the sixth-year pro to go on injured reserve. As such, Long will be required to miss at least the next four games, so Week 9 against the Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 8 is the earliest he is eligible to return. In order to add more depth at tight end behind Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins, the Cardinals signed 2022 fifth-rounder Teagan Quitoriano from the practice squad to the active roster.