Long has been traded from Jacksonville to the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Long will get a fresh start after spending 2025 in a depth role for Jacksonville. After being selected by Miami in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Long has been used primarily as a blocker, though he did log career highs with 12 catches, 85 yards and two touchdowns over nine regular-season contests with the Jaguars last year. Trey McBride is the clear-cut top dog at tight end for Arizona, so Long doesn't figure to have a major offensive role with his new club.