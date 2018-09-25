Odenigbo was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Odenigbo was waived by the Browns on Sept. 22 and will look to help an Arizona defense that's in the middle of the pack with eight sacks. He was inactive for all three games during his time in Cleveland. Jacquies Smith was waived to make room for Odenigbo.

