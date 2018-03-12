The Cardinals will allow Momah (ankle) to become an unrestricted free agent, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Cardinals unsurprisingly didn't want to use a restricted free agent tender, which would've cost around $1.9 million at the lowest level. Momah reportedly is making good progress in his rehab from a broken leg, ramping his activity up to include running in recent weeks. He only has three catches in 14 career games, but Arizona might consider bringing him back at a lower price to compete for a spot at the bottom of the depth chart.