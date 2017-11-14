Momah (ankle) was officially placed on injured reserve by the Cardinals on Monday.

The Cardinals have deemed the injury a "cracked ankle" and as a "broken leg" since Momah sustained the injury in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, but his 2017 has come to a close regardless. Ricky Seals-Jones will step in as the No. 3 tight end for Arizona unless the team opts to bring in a free agent.