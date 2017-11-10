Momah is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Seahawks after suffering an ankle injury.

Momah was shaken up late in the third quarter and was taken back to locker room to seek further evaluation. The Cardinals will have to rely on Jermaine Gresham and Troy Niklas at tight end should Momah not return to the contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories