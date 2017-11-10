Cardinals' Ifeanyi Momah: Questionable to return
Momah is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Seahawks after suffering an ankle injury.
Momah was shaken up late in the third quarter and was taken back to locker room to seek further evaluation. The Cardinals will have to rely on Jermaine Gresham and Troy Niklas at tight end should Momah not return to the contest.
