Momah will start Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Momah is getting the nod at tight end with Jermaine Gresham (ribs) absent and Troy Niklas hampered by a hip injury. Granted, Niklas is available, but head coach Bruce Arians will role with the healthy body in the top unit.

