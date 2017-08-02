Cardinals' Ifeanyi Momah: Taking part in camp
Momah (wrist) has been a participant during training camp, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
In particular, Momah hauled in a touchdown catch on fourth and 10 during a situational period at Friday's practice, albeit as part of the third-team offense. Fortunately for the tight end, he appears to be past the broken wrist that forced him to injured reserve last season. With his focus on landing perhaps one spot on the roster behind top options Jermaine Gresham and Troy Niklas, the latter's injury history could result in a significant snap count in 2017 for Momah, assuming he locks down the No. 3 role.
