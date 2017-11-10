Cardinals' Ifeanyi Momah: Will miss rest of season
Momah suffered a broken leg in Thursday's loss to the Seahawks and is out for the season.
Head coach Bruce Arians indicated post-game Thursday that Momah had suffered a "cracked ankle," but the team designated it as a broken leg Friday. Regardless, the 28-year-old will not play again this season and should find himself on injured reserve shortly. Ricky Seals-Jones will likely step in as the No. 3 tight end for the Cardinals, unless they decide to test the available free-agent options.
