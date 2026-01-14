Cardinals' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Signs with Arizona
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals signed Smith-Marsette to a one-year deal Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Smith-Marsette spent the 2025 season as a member of the Giants' practice squad and was not elevated for any games. The return specialist played in 15 games for the Giants during the 2024 campaign, logging 381 kick return yards and 228 punt return yards over 135 special-teams snaps.
More News
-
Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Signed to Giants' practice squad•
-
Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Cut by New York•
-
Giants' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Returning to Big Blue•
-
Giants' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Thrives as NY's top returner•
-
Giants' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Clear of concussion protocol•
-
Giants' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Evaluated for potential concussion•