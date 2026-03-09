Cardinals' Isaac Seumalo: Lands in Arizona
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals agreed to terms with Seumalo on a three-year, $31.5 million contract Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
After seven seasons in Philadelphia, Seumalo spent the past three seasons with the Steelers. The 32-year-old interior offensive lineman has started 104 career regular-season contests and figures to slot in at left guard in Arizona after seeing all 827 of his offensive snaps at that spot in Pittsburgh last season.
