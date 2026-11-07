Adams (ankle) is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup in Seattle, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Adams is still on injured reserve, where he's resided since Oct. 10. However, he was designated to return Wednesday and logged three limited practices this week. It's unclear if he's ready for game action, and the Cardinals would need to activate Adams on Saturday in order for him to be able to suit up against the Seahawks. If he returns, it would boost an offensive line that will be without right guard Jon Gaines (ankle).