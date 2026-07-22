Cardinals' Isaiah Adams: Faces firearms charges

Adams was arrested in his native country of Canada on Sunday on firearm charges, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

"We are aware of the situation involving Isaiah Adams," the Cardinals said in a statement regarding the offensive lineman's situation. "Out of respect for the process, we will refrain from commenting further at this time." Per the report, Adams' next court appearance related to the charges is slated for Sept. 1. Ahead of training camp, the 2024 fourth-rounder was expected to compete with Chase Bisontis for the team's starting right guard position.