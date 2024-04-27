The Cardinals selected Adams in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 71st overall.

Arizona is starting to have the makings of a solid offensive line with its investments there since 2023. Adams joins the group with a varied background from his time at Illinois where he played left guard and right tackle. With the current depth chart and Adams' experience at guard, moving inside is his likely destination for Arizona. Adams will turn 24 over the summer and is not a standout athlete, but his technical skills will help him get on the field this season.