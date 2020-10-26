Irving (neck) was carted off the field with what looked to be a serious injury after getting injured on a special teams play Sunday against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. He has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The medical staff had to bring out the board to stabilize Irving before carting him off, but he was able to move his extremities under his own power before being exiting. The exact nature of Irving's neck injury isn't known at this time, but his absence is likely to extend beyond this week.