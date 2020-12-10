Simmons (neck/back) was a non-participant during Thursday's practice session, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The rookie first-round draft choice fielded 32 defensive snaps during a Week 13 loss to the Rams, collecting five tackles. Simmons was able to practice without restrictions Wednesday, making his Thursday absence notable as a Sunday afternoon tilt against the Giants approaches. A late-week injury is never encouraging, but the Clemson product will have one more opportunity to get on the practice field before a determination is made on his Week 14 availability.

