Simmons racked up 10 tackles (nine solo) and one sack during Thursday's 28-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Simmons notched the first sack of his young career during Thursday's divisional loss, while also recording double-digit tackles for the first time. The rookie out of Clemson's opportunity came with veteran De'Vondre Campbell playing limited snaps while nursing a calf injury. Coming off such a strong showing, Simmons may have proven himself worthy of handling increased defensive snaps down the stretch.