Simmons (neck/back) is active for Sunday's game versus the Giants.
Starting linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) is also active, meaning Simmons likely won't start in Week 14. Simmons has played roughly 40 percent of the defensive snaps per game in a backup role, yielding 28 stops and two sacks over the past five outings.
