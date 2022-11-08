Simmons totaled eight tackles, including one sack, during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Through nine games this season, Simmons has a 13-tackle tally from Week 5 but also five others with three or fewer stops. However, he appears to have settled in over the last three outings, with 18 tackles, two sacks, one pick-six and a forced fumble that he recovered. Simmons' share of the defensive snaps may increase in the short term, as free safety Budda Baker is expected to miss a few weeks due to a high-ankle sprain. If that comes to pass, Simmons is a prime candidate to continue making his mark in box scores moving forward.

