Simmons totaled eight tackles, including one sack, during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seahawks.
Through nine games this season, Simmons has a 13-tackle tally from Week 5 but also five others with three or fewer stops. However, he appears to have settled in over the last three outings, with 18 tackles, two sacks, one pick-six and a forced fumble that he recovered. Simmons' share of the defensive snaps may increase in the short term, as free safety Budda Baker is expected to miss a few weeks due to a high-ankle sprain. If that comes to pass, Simmons is a prime candidate to continue making his mark in box scores moving forward.
More News
-
Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: Logs first 100-tackle season•
-
Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: No limitations Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: Limited by shoulder injury•
-
Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: Impressive season continues•
-
Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: No injury designation before TNF•
-
Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: Tending to shoulder injury•