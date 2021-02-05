Simmons posted 54 tackles (43 solo, 4.5 for loss), two sacks, two pass defenses, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 16 contests during the 2020 campaign.

The eighth overall pick in the 2020 draft, Simmons arrived in Arizona and found himself in a crowded LB corps. Once his rookie season kicked off, he didn't play more than 30 percent of the defensive plays in any of the first seven games, but after the team's Week 8 bye, he become more of a regular in the defense. Along the way, his versatility allowed him to see time at inside linebacker, outside linebacker, safety and slot cornerback en route to 33.9 percent of the snaps on defense. Depending on how the Cardinals proceed in the offseason, Simmons is a good bet to be a starter in 2021.