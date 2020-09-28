Coach Kliff Kingsbury relayed Monday that Simmons could log time at safety moving forward, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals haven't utilized their eighth overall pick much, as Simmons has yet to log more than 18 defensive snaps in a game. However, S Budda Baker (thumb) could miss time with surgery on tap, and S Chris Bango exited this past Sunday's loss to Detroit with a hamstring injury. Simmons is uniquely qualified to make the shift from linebacker to safety, as he often lined up all over the defensive formation at Clemson. Even if it takes him some time to adjust, Simmons can lean on his elite athleticism (4.39-second 40, 39-inch vertical) to help make the transition. This would be an intriguing way for Simmons to stay on the field in Week 4's matchup versus the Panthers and potentially beyond.