The Cardinals opted not to pick up the fifth-year option on Simmons' rookie contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Teams needed to make decisions on such options for 2020 first-round picks by Monday, and Simmons now will be playing out the final year of his first deal as a pro in the upcoming campaign. Through three seasons, he's played all over Arizona's defense, with the last two amounting to 204 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions (one for a touchdown), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 34 games. Expect Simmons' versatility to be utilized again in 2023.
