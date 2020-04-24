Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: Eighth overall selection to Arizona
The Cardinals selected Simmons in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, eighth overall.
Simmons (6-foot-4, 238) is capable of playing many or most defensive positions, but it would probably be an underestimation to call the former Clemson star a 'jack of all trades.' Something more like a king of all trades could be in play, because Simmons' elite athleticism (4.39-second 40, 39-inch vertical, 132-inch broad jump) leaves him with room to project further developmental upside. Capable of run defense, pass rush, and coverage from all of the linebacker, nickel corner, and safety positions, Simmons should be the modern Julian Peterson.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Tua might have to wait in Miami
Tua Tagovailoa is the new face of the Dolphins, but will he be the future of your Fantasy Football...
-
Burrow's Fantasy value on Bengals
The Bengals selected Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, what should we expect from their offense in...
-
Joe Burrow to the Bengals
How soon until the Bengals' top pick becomes one of Fantasy football's top passers? It could...
-
4/23 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the O.J. Howard and Percy Harvin rumors before playing Fantasy Jeopardy....
-
Ranking rookie QB landing spots
Where are the ideal spots for the NFL Draft Day 1 quarterbacks and for Fantasy? Here are the...
-
Top Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.