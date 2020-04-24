Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: Eighth overall selection to Arizona

The Cardinals selected Simmons in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, eighth overall.

Simmons (6-foot-4, 238) is capable of playing many or most defensive positions, but it would probably be an underestimation to call the former Clemson star a 'jack of all trades.' Something more like a king of all trades could be in play, because Simmons' elite athleticism (4.39-second 40, 39-inch vertical, 132-inch broad jump) leaves him with room to project further developmental upside. Capable of run defense, pass rush, and coverage from all of the linebacker, nickel corner, and safety positions, Simmons should be the modern Julian Peterson.