Simmons recorded six tackles (two solo) and an interception in Monday's 27-13 defeat versus New England.

Simmons logged the first of three total interceptions in the game, picking off Patriots quarterback Mac Jones late in the first quarter. This marked the hybrid linebacker's second interception of the season and the fourth of his three-year career. However, he did not end up having that big of an impact Monday, as four of his tackles came after the Cardinals had already fallen down 27-13 in the fourth quarter. Simmons has now accumulated 66 tackles, three sacks and six passes defended over 13 games this season, and he should have a chance to add to all of these totals while facing a Denver offense that will likely be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson (concussion).