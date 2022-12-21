Simmons recorded eight stops (five solo) Sunday in a loss to the Broncos.
Simmons tied for second on Arizona with eight tackles, a mark he has hit in two of the team's past three games. The third-year linebacker has 74 tackles through 14 games on the campaign, so he'll need to make a big push over the final three weeks of the regular season to match last year's total of 105 stops.
