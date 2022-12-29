Thompson totaled 11 tackles (five solo) against the Buccaneers in the Cardinals' Christmas Day loss.
Simmons tied for the team lead tackles in the contest with Jalen Thompson, as the former finished with his second double-digit tackle performance of the campaign. Simmons has a chance to hit the 100-tackle mark for the second straight season if he can tally 15 stops over Arizona's final two contests.
