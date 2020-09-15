Simmons had three solo tackles during Sunday's 24-20 win at San Francisco.
The Cardinals invested the eighth pick in the 2020 draft on Simmons, but the rookie didn't pay dividends in his pro debut. In fact, he had a difficult day, getting called for a horse collar tackle on the first play from scrimmage and taking a horrible angle near the start of Raheem Mostert's eventual 76-yard catch and run for a TD on the 49ers' second possession. By game's end, Simmons logged 18 snaps on defense while starting inside linebackers Jordan Hicks and De'Vondre Campbell played all 62. It appears Simmons will be easing into the NFL, but his versatility may allow him to get reps as both a pass rusher and perhaps even at safety due to the ankle injury suffered by Jalen Thompson in Week 1.