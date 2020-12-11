Simmons (neck/back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Starting linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) is also questionable. Simmons could have a starting opportunity on tap if he's able to play and Campbell is sidelined, but their final statuses may not be clear until 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, when the inactives list is revealed.