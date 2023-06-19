Simmons is expected to operate solely as a defensive back next season, Josh Weinfuss reports.

Simmons has played all over the field on defense for the Cardinals since being selected in the second round of the 2020 Draft. However, the new coaching staff in Arizona appears to be ready for the 24-year-old to focus his efforts in the secondary. More specifically, he's expected to earn the opportunity to be the team's nickel corner. The dedicated role will hopefully allow Simmons to excel at the position while not having to worry about coverages for multiple positions.