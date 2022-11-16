Simmons recorded seven solo tackles during Sunday's 27-17 win over the Rams.
Simmons finished as the Cardinals' second-leading tackler behind cornerback Antonio Hamilton. The 6-foot-4 linebacker also logged his fourth pass defended in the past five games, and he now has 49 tackles (39 solo), two sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on 458 defensive snaps. Simmons will look to continue filling the stat sheet on Monday Night Football against San Francisco.
More News
-
Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: Continues to produce•
-
Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: Logs first 100-tackle season•
-
Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: No limitations Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: Limited by shoulder injury•
-
Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: Impressive season continues•
-
Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: No injury designation before TNF•