Simmons recorded seven solo tackles during Sunday's 27-17 win over the Rams.

Simmons finished as the Cardinals' second-leading tackler behind cornerback Antonio Hamilton. The 6-foot-4 linebacker also logged his fourth pass defended in the past five games, and he now has 49 tackles (39 solo), two sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on 458 defensive snaps. Simmons will look to continue filling the stat sheet on Monday Night Football against San Francisco.

More News