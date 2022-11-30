Simmons recorded eight solo tackles, including one sack, and a pass defended during Sunday's 25-24 defeat versus the Chargers.
Simmons finished with a team lead in tackles while playing his second-highest share of Arizona's defensive snaps this season. The 6-foot-4 linebacker also logged his third tackle in the last five weeks, bringing down quarterback Justin Herbert late in the fourth quarter for a 13-yard loss on third down. Simmons now 60 tackles, three sacks, five passes defended, one interception and two forced fumbles over 12 games this season, and he should continue to play a do-it-all role moving forward.
